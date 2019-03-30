Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.11.

Shares of MCD opened at $189.90 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $153.13 and a 1 year high of $190.88. The stock has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 104.38% and a net margin of 28.18%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other news, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $3,987,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $233,661.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,699.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/clearstead-advisors-llc-increases-stake-in-mcdonalds-corp-mcd.html.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.