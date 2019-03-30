Clarkson’s (CKN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CKN. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 2,876 ($37.58) to GBX 2,787 ($36.42) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Clarkson stock opened at GBX 2,375 ($31.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $718.73 million and a PE ratio of 24.09. Clarkson has a 12-month low of GBX 1,834 ($23.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,220 ($42.08).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $24.00. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.03%.

In related news, insider Peter Backhouse purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,300 ($30.05) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($30,053.57). Also, insider James Hughes-Hallett sold 663 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,111 ($27.58), for a total transaction of £13,995.93 ($18,288.16).

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

