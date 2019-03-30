Civic Price Reaches $0.0837 on Top Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $28.69 million and $5.55 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.0837 or 0.00002045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Gate.io. Over the last week, Civic has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00404984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.01602908 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00243615 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006362 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003305 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,977 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Liqui, OKEx, Kucoin, ABCC, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Binance, Poloniex, GOPAX, HitBTC, Livecoin, COSS, Mercatox, Huobi, Kyber Network and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

