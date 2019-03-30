Citigroup Upgrades Imperial Brands (IMB) to Buy

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,700 ($35.28). Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IMB. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,350 ($43.77) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target (down from GBX 3,800 ($49.65)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,054.29 ($39.91).

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 2,624.50 ($34.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 2,239.50 ($29.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,009 ($39.32).

In other news, insider Matthew Phillips sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.50), for a total transaction of £111,804 ($146,091.73).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

