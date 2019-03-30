Citigroup Lowers OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OISHY) to Sell

OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OISHY opened at $28.21 on Thursday.

About OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit, Exploration, and Other segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

