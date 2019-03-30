Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,653 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (RDVY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $29.83 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/citigroup-inc-purchases-1653-shares-of-first-trust-nasdaq-rising-dividend-achievers-rdvy.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.