Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,653 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (RDVY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000.
Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $29.83 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.
