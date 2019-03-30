Citigroup Inc. Has $307,000 Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 60,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,118,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.63. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

WASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/citigroup-inc-has-307000-holdings-in-washington-trust-bancorp-wash.html.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.