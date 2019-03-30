Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Sold by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,213 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Citigroup by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 14,854 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 39,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 150,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $62.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

