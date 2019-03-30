Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Holdings Lessened by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,914 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.8% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 546.3% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.49.

CSCO opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $54.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $3,619,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,749,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

