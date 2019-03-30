Cimpress NV (CMPR) Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Cimpress worth $26,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 320.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Aegis raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $102,694.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMPR opened at $80.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.09. Cimpress NV has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $163.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $825.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.97 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 58.85%. Cimpress’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cimpress NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

