Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holdings Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 44,522 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.64% of Cimarex Energy worth $37,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,783,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. HRS Investment Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 16,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $103.91. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $624.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 9.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Capital One Financial cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Cimarex Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.16.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $508,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

