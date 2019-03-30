Chronobank Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,342.00 (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Chronobank has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $35,342.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chronobank has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Chronobank coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00046995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chronobank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00404800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024491 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.01590976 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00240646 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006500 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank’s launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chronobank.io

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.