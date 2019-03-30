CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR (CBUMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of CBUMY stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $63.46.
CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR Company Profile
