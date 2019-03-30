CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR (CBUMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CBUMY stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $63.46.

CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the cement, lightweight building material, glass fiber, composite material, and engineering service businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others.

