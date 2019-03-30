Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,637 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Apple to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Apple to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $189.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

