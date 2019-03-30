Chemring Group plc (CHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Chemring Group plc (LON:CHG) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CHG stock opened at GBX 138.80 ($1.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $388.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. Chemring Group has a 12-month low of GBX 139.40 ($1.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 239.50 ($3.13).

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported GBX 6.90 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) by GBX (1.80) (($0.02)).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 221 ($2.89) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

In other news, insider Michael Ord acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £75,500 ($98,654.12). Also, insider Carl-Peter Forster acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,560.17).

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and landbased electronic warfare equipment.

