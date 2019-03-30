Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00011981 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Radar Relay. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $171.59 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00405207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.01590696 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00240587 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006568 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003328 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Huobi, Mercatox, Binance, OKEx, IDEX, COSS, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.