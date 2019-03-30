CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (CWC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €93.83 ($109.11).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWC. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of ETR CWC opened at €77.20 ($89.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.50 ($69.19) and a twelve month high of €90.70 ($105.47). The company has a market capitalization of $556.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three business units: Photofinishing, Commercial Online Printing, and Retail. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

