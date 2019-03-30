Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $152,000 Position in STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,042 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5,119.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 74,849 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 90,220 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 34,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

STM opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. STMicroelectronics NV has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale set a $22.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

