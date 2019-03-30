Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 292 Shares of CME Group Inc (CME)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CME Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 64.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 336,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50,392 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.91, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,650.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,397,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,885,404 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $164.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $153.90 and a 52-week high of $197.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. CME Group’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $205.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.93.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

