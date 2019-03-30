Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 33,659 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $5,811,000. Valinor Management L.P. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 661,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $90,660,000 after acquiring an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $10,075,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $158.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $166.99.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $29,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,551.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $2,520,936.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,930.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 434,255 shares of company stock valued at $67,323,879. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

