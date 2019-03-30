Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.57 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $110.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2152 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

