Cetera Advisors LLC Has $742,000 Position in Transocean LTD (RIG)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,349 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. TVR Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Transocean by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. TVR Capital Management LP now owns 949,459 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 689,988 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,655 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $19,797,000 after buying an additional 524,455 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Transocean by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,220,202 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $8,468,000 after buying an additional 54,857 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Transocean LTD has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative net margin of 66.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.66.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cetera Advisors LLC Has $742,000 Position in Transocean LTD (RIG)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/cetera-advisors-llc-has-742000-position-in-transocean-ltd-rig.html.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.