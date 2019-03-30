Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,947,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,353,000 after purchasing an additional 293,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,947,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,353,000 after purchasing an additional 293,614 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9,042.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,335,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178,765 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,553,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,212,000 after purchasing an additional 178,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,277,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,368,000 after purchasing an additional 799,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $100.67 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Zoetis had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

In other Zoetis news, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 15,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $1,500,147.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,326.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $591,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,334 shares of company stock worth $38,711,680 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.93.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

