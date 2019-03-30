Cesca Therapeutics (KOOL) Given a $1.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price target on Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cesca Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

Cesca Therapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Cesca Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Cesca Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.43% and a negative net margin of 407.01%. The company had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cesca Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cesca Therapeutics Company Profile

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

