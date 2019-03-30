Cerecor Inc (CERC) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Cerecor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Cerecor’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CERC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerecor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC opened at $5.84 on Thursday. Cerecor has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Cerecor by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 4th quarter worth about $994,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 4th quarter worth about $6,212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerecor by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 12,300 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 38,799 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $121,828.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 680,833 shares of company stock worth $3,517,902 in the last 90 days. 80.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

