CENTRIC HEALTH (CHH) Shares Down 9.4%

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH) shares fell 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. 428,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 234,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92.

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

