Centre Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.5% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,780.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $874.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total value of $2,656,099.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,146,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total transaction of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,314,978.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,075 shares of company stock worth $11,802,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,965.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,114.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Centre Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/centre-asset-management-llc-decreases-holdings-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.