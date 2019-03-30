Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,980,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,880,000 after buying an additional 93,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,176,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,396,000 after buying an additional 625,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,035,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,364,000 after buying an additional 142,962 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,017,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 392.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,618,000 after purchasing an additional 736,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

CENTA traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. 435,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.15.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $461.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

