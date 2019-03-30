Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Receives Buy Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

“We maintain our Overweight rating and continue to view the stock as our Best Idea for 2019.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

CSFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Brean Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerstate Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ CSFL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Centerstate Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 27.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, Director George Tierso Nunez II sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Dean Young sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $637,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,372.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Centerstate Bank during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Centerstate Bank during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Centerstate Bank during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.