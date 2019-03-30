Centene Corp (CNC) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Centene by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,099,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,668,000 after buying an additional 71,557 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Centene by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Centene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,260,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,322,000 after buying an additional 170,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Centene Corp has a one year low of $49.56 and a one year high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $165.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

