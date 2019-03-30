Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS) Insider Buys £7,499.80 in Stock

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) insider Andrew Boorman bought 10,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £7,499.80 ($9,799.82).

Shares of CNKS stock opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.90) on Friday. Cenkos Securities plc has a 1-year low of GBX 58.55 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The firm has a market cap of $36.24 million and a P/E ratio of 8.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Cenkos Securities’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Cenkos Securities’s payout ratio is 0.91%.

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. It offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

