Celsion (CLSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) posted its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.67, Morningstar.com reports. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,282.33% and a negative return on equity of 104.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.
Shares of CLSN stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,129. Celsion has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.18.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLSN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.
About Celsion
Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials to treat recurrent chest wall breast cancer.
