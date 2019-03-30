Celsion (CLSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) posted its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.67, Morningstar.com reports. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,282.33% and a negative return on equity of 104.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

Shares of CLSN stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,129. Celsion has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Celsion alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLSN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsion by 40.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 214,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Celsion by 40.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 740,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 214,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsion by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/celsion-clsn-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-67-eps.html.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials to treat recurrent chest wall breast cancer.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.