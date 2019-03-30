Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Caterpillar worth $160,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 183,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,978,000 after buying an additional 99,280 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,513,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Caterpillar by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 209,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,008,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Caterpillar by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $135.49 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $161.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. OTR Global cut shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.36.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

