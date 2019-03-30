Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Million

Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) to announce $1.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $350,000.00 to $2.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $39.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.62 million to $59.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $104.10 million, with estimates ranging from $53.46 million to $205.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

CPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,835,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,372. The stock has a market cap of $520.89 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

