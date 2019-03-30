Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) Short Interest Up 326.1% in March

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,688,567 shares, a growth of 326.1% from the February 28th total of 865,738 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,465,959 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSII. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of CSII opened at $38.66 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 773.20 and a beta of 2.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical device company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Cardiovascular Systems had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its products are primarily catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of vessel sizes and plaque types.

