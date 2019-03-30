Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.40% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.20 and a beta of 2.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical device company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Cardiovascular Systems had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSII shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/cardiovascular-systems-inc-csii-shares-bought-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its products are primarily catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of vessel sizes and plaque types.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.