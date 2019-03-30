CARDbuyers Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (BCARD)

CARDbuyers (CURRENCY:BCARD) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, CARDbuyers has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CARDbuyers has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $216.00 worth of CARDbuyers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CARDbuyers coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003015 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CARDbuyers Coin Profile

BCARD is a coin. CARDbuyers’ total supply is 30,950,185 coins. CARDbuyers’ official Twitter account is @CARDbuyersCoin . The official website for CARDbuyers is cardbuyers.cc

CARDbuyers Coin Trading

CARDbuyers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARDbuyers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CARDbuyers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CARDbuyers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

