Carbon Black Inc (CBLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.96.

CBLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carbon Black from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Carbon Black from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Carbon Black from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.77 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Carbon Black stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.95. 769,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,136. Carbon Black has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $968.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.11. Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 101.09%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.59 million. Carbon Black’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carbon Black will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carbon Black news, insider Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $763,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,180,500 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carbon Black in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,826,000. Highland Management Partners VI Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carbon Black in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,649,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,617 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,761,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 58,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 799,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

