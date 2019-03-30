Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $78,000 Position in Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 780.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares during the period. 41.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GFI opened at $3.73 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

GFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on shares of Gold Fields and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

