Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $270,000 in Nantkwest Inc (NK) Stock

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 232,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.29% of Nantkwest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nantkwest by 34.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 180,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nantkwest by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nantkwest by 11.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nantkwest by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 180,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 139,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nantkwest by 75.0% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nantkwest to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

NASDAQ NK opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.71. Nantkwest Inc has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

