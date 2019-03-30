Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires New Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $248.27 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $184.48 and a one year high of $248.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.46 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.58% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $211.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $209.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.18.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $513,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,725.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,923. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

