Canadian National Railway (CNR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$110.00 to C$112.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Canadian National Railway traded as high as C$119.98 and last traded at C$119.95, with a volume of 458536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$117.99.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNR. BMO Capital Markets set a C$116.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$116.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$125.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a C$117.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.50.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.76, for a total transaction of C$309,421.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,123,335.16. Also, Director Gordon D. Giffin acquired 1,796 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.15 per share, with a total value of C$197,823.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,547,747.56. Insiders sold 47,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,685 in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $86.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.28895371810448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Canadian National Railway (CNR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/canadian-national-railway-cnr-hits-new-52-week-high-on-analyst-upgrade.html.

About Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.