Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.15% of Canada Goose worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Canada Goose by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Canada Goose by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $58.45 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.80. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.13 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/canada-goose-holdings-inc-goos-shares-sold-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.