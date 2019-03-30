CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (CANF) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in a report published on Wednesday.

“We reiterate our Buy rating and 12-month price target (PT) of $3. Our PT was derived by using a 25% rate to discount free cash flows from annual sales and royalty payments of piclidenoson in RA and psoriasis for each year and dividing them by our projected number of shares for each year to account for the effects of share dilution, and then factoring in a 1% terminal growth rate and 65% clinical program probability of success.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.73.

About CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

