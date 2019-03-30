Camden National Co. (CAC) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Camden National were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $41.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $47.86.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Camden National had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Camden National news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour purchased 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $52,597.11. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,929.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah A. Jordan purchased 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $28,376.91. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $88,862 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Camden National Co. (CAC) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/camden-national-co-cac-stake-lessened-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.