California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,308 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 10,646.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 87.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 64.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Compass Point set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of FHB opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $177.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.93 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from First Hawaiian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

In other news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 24,859,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $649,088,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Harrison acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.88 per share, with a total value of $129,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,154.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

