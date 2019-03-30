California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Barnes Group Inc. (B)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Barnes Group by 331.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Barnes Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Barnes Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,858,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,160,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $384.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.37 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Richard J. Hipple purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.83 per share, with a total value of $58,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $778,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Sidoti raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

