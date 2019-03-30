California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,866 Shares of Materion Corp (MTRN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,265,000 after acquiring an additional 72,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Materion by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,099,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,050,000 after acquiring an additional 77,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,099,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,050,000 after acquiring an additional 77,515 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 734,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,049,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Materion by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of MTRN opened at $57.06 on Friday. Materion Corp has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $298.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Materion’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $172,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,258.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Shular sold 5,939 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $276,579.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,579.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,866 Shares of Materion Corp (MTRN)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/california-public-employees-retirement-system-sells-2866-shares-of-materion-corp-mtrn.html.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.