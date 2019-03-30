California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Consol Energy Inc (CEIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Consol Energy were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Consol Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Consol Energy by 395.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 252,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 201,649 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Consol Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Consol Energy by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James J. Mccaffrey sold 1,738 shares of Consol Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $66,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $34.22 on Friday. Consol Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.65. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consol Energy Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $50.00 price objective on Consol Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Consol Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

