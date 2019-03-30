California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 266,947 Shares of J C Penney Company Inc (JCP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,577,634 shares of the department store operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.50% of J C Penney worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in J C Penney in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of J C Penney during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of J C Penney during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,976,000. Tilden Park Management I LLC bought a new position in shares of J C Penney during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,888,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of J C Penney by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 14,172,524 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after buying an additional 452,690 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCP opened at $1.49 on Friday. J C Penney Company Inc has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $471.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The department store operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 24.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCP shares. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on J C Penney in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.78.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

